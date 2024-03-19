Islamabad: The Judicial Magistrate’s Court accepted Imran Khan’s acquittal in 2 cases of vandalism during the Long March against him.

Islamabad Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kandi heard the pleas of Imran Khan for his acquittal in two cases of vandalism during the Long March, in which Imran Khan’s lawyers Naeem Panjotha, Sardar Masroof and Amina Ali appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the court rejected the request to present the founder of PTI in the court and said that if anything happens while bringing Imran Khan to the court, who will be responsible? On this, lawyer Naeem Panjotha said that the founder PTI has been appearing in the courts by himself before, we want to give arguments in his presence.

On this, the Magistrate said that presence on the bail would have been necessary, not on the production of the application.

Later, after the arguments of Imran Khan’s lawyers were completed, the court reserved its decision on their acquittal pleas, which after some time passed the acquittal pleas.

It should be noted that cases were registered against PTI founder in Lohi Bhir and Sahala police stations