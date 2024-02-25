A new feature friend map is being added to Instagram.

With this feature, you will be able to see your friends in a map-like user interface in the photo-sharing service.

This feature is similar to Snapchat’s SnapMap.

A social media user, Alessandro Paluzzi, shared screenshots explaining the feature.

To prevent misleading content, Facebook and Instagram decided to apply labels to AI images

Flipside is a new feature on Instagram

Strangers on Instagram and Facebook will no longer be able to send messages to underage users

The screenshot indicates that you will be able to see the location of your friends on Instagram through Friend Map.

Location sharing will be protected by end-to-end encryption and you can choose guest mode to hide your location from friends.

The report said that in Friend Map, users will also be able to write notes that will let friends know what you are doing in a place.

This feature is still under development so it is hard to say when it will be rolled out to all users.

This isn’t the first time Instagram has copied a Snapchat feature.

The Stories feature on the previously Metta-owned service is also inspired by Snapchat.

Similarly, inspired by TikTok, Rails feature was made part of this service while notes and threads were copied from X (Twitter).