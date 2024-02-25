In the humanitarian operations of the Israeli army in Gaza since October 7, where more than 29,600 Palestinians have been martyred and nearly 70,000 have been injured, many thousands of homeless and homeless Palestinians are forced to live in famine conditions. are

Meanwhile, the father of starving children in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza was forced to slaughter his horse for the sake of the children.

According to a report by al-Arabiya, a Palestinian named Abu Jibril told the foreign news agency AFP in an interview, “I had no other way to feed the starving children, so I slaughtered my horses.” given so that we could live by eating horse meat as we could not find anything else.

Abu Jibreel further said that we older people tolerate hunger and thirst because we understand this difficult phase of our lives, but it is very difficult to keep 4 and 5 year old children hungry and thirsty. As soon as we see the hunger pangs, our patience is answered.