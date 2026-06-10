Actress Momina Iqbal’s sister Rimsha Iqbal has alleged that both sisters are being intimidated and threatened and unknown persons’ vehicles were sent to the house at night.

Actress Momina Iqbal’s sister Rimsha Iqbal, while talking to the media at the Punjab Bar Council, said that the day before yesterday, a vehicle of unknown persons was sent to Momina’s in-laws, and the unknown vehicle owner fled when the security provided by the government was alerted.

She said that people were sent to my house at night, we are being intimidated and threatened, however, an application was submitted at the Chohang police station at night.

Rimsha Iqbal said that baseless and false allegations were made against Momina Iqbal and me, false applications are being made at different places, I will bravely fight my sister’s cases.

Hearing in Punjab Bar Council

A hearing was held on the application to suspend the licenses of MLA Saqib Chadhar’s lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq and Momina Iqbal’s sister Rimsha Iqbal, and the Punjab Bar Disciplinary Committee stopped Momina Iqbal and Saqib Chadhar’s lawyers from talking to the media about the case.

A four-member committee headed by Chairman Disciplinary Committee Abbas Ali Chadhar held the hearing and said that no lawyer associated with the case will talk to the media about the case.

The Chairman Disciplinary Committee asked Mian Ali Ashfaq to tell whether you are a barrister, do you have a Bar at Law degree and whether you have submitted it to the Bar Council.

The Punjab Bar Council Disciplinary Committee directed Mian Ali Ashfaq to present his Bar at Law degree.

On the request to suspend the license of actress Momina Iqbal’s sister Rimsha Iqbal, Abbas Ali Chadhar asked that Rimsha Iqbal was working in Australia while being a lawyer. According to the law, a lawyer cannot work, so tell me how many interviews you gave wearing a lawyer’s uniform.

Rimsha Iqbal replied to the disciplinary committee that she gave 6 to 7 interviews wearing a uniform. When she was asked whether she was a lawyer in Momina Iqbal’s case or just talked about being a sister, she said that I stand with her as Momina’s sister.

Rimsha Iqbal said that the allegations made against me are baseless. If I am working anywhere, then verification documents should be presented.

The chairman of the disciplinary committee said that the lawyers have made the fight between two private people an issue of their ego.

Abbas Ali Chadhar asked Rimsha Iqbal whether she had informed the Punjab Bar about the job she had done, to which Rimsha Iqbal said that she had worked extra hours while she was studying in Australia.