ISLAMABAD: In response to a price increase on international markets, the federal government on Thursday raised the price of petroleum goods by up to Rs13.00 a litre.

The hike in petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 5 and Rs. 13 per litre, respectively, was announced by the Ministry of Finance.

It stated in a notification that “Platts Singapore prices registered an increase over the past two weeks. POL goods have increased in Pakistan as a result of this and the Pak Rupee’s depreciation. As a result, MS (Petrol) has increased in price by Rs. 5 per litre and HSD has increased in price by Rs. 13 per litre.

It continued by saying that by lowering government dues on kerosene oil, the price rise was kept at Rs 2.56. Corresponding to this, the dues have also been adjusted in order to maintain the price of light diesel oil.