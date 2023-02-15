MUMBAI: Veteran stage and screen actor Javed Khan Amrohi, who was in his early 70s, passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Mumbai from lung failure.

The iconic actor’s respiratory illness kept him from working the previous year. At the Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai, he was receiving medical attention. At the Oshiwara cemetery, he completed his final rites.

Amrohi began his career in theatre after receiving his degree from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and he has since acted in over 150 movies and 12 TV series in minor but crucial roles.

Amrohi was well known for his appearances in the hit DD series Nukkad, Chak De! India, and Lagaan.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who was Amrohi’s close friend and co-star in the film Lagaan, said he had been ill for a while. He was my senior in the theatre and a longtime participant in IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association) Mumbai, Mishra continued.

Danish Husain, an actor for stage and screen, expressed his sympathy on Twitter.