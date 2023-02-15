Sania Mirza, a former tennis pro who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has a job in the world of cricket after calling it quits on her illustrious career earlier this year.

As the mentor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, a franchise in the upcoming inaugural season of India’s Women’s Premier League (WPL), a local T20 event for female athletes, Sania Mirza received a new responsibility.

While our coaching staff handles the cricket-related aspects of things, we couldn’t think of anyone better to mentor our women cricketers about performing well under pressure and playing boldly, the team wrote in its Instagram announcement of the move.

The champion athlete and pioneer in women’s sports was welcomed with the words, “We’re proud to have you around, @mirzasaniar.”

The WPL will start on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium, according to a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Over the course of the 23-day event, a total of 20 league games and two playoff games will be played.

The Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz are the five teams that make up the WPL.