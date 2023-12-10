Karachi (KASHIF SHAMIM SIDDIQUI): As the global community celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10th, 2023, the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) proudly reaffirms its pivotal role in safeguarding and advancing human rights through dedicated legal advocacy. A cornerstone of the Legal Aid Society (LAS) since its establishment in 2014, SLACC stands as a steadfast advocate for human rights, having addressed and resolved over 225,000 legal inquiries from individuals across Pakistan via its toll-free helpline (0800-70806).

At the core of SLACC’s mission lies an unwavering commitment to providing vital legal counsel across a wide spectrum of issues. Aligned with the theme of this year’s Human Rights Day, “The Time for Human Rights is Now,” SLACC remains committed to empowering individuals by furnishing informed guidance on their legal entitlements, ensuring equitable access to justice for all. Through a robust public-private partnership with the Law Department of Sindh, SLACC has expanded its outreach and bolstered its capacity to contribute to the broader landscape of justice.

Conceived with the vision of addressing the legal needs of the community, SLACC has consistently demonstrated its dedication to marginalized groups, including women and religious minorities. By tackling critical issues such as inheritance disputes and domestic violence, SLACC equips these communities to challenge any infringements upon their rights. The organization’s proficient team of High-court enrolled lawyers extends comprehensive assistance, diligently referring cases for further legal action when necessary.

In the ongoing 16 Days of Activism, SLACC emphasizes its proactive stance in preempting human rights violations. Through unwavering support for callers and dissemination of crucial information, SLACC serves as a bulwark against potential abuses. Recognizing the potency of knowledge in defending human rights, SLACC endeavors to empower individuals to identify, report, and confront violations.

SLACC earnestly encourages individuals and communities to seek assistance, fostering a culture of awareness, empowerment, and accountability. By commemorating Human Rights Day, SLACC underscores the indispensability of upholding human rights as the bedrock of a fair and just society.

