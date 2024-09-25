Islamabad: Muslim League (N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that not a single member has said that he wants to change the party in the reserved seats case. The Judiciary has not stood up to any martial law and there has been an uproar over the Parliament’s constitutional amendment.

While giving a press conference in Islamabad, he said that in recent days, after the court decision, a question arose regarding specific seats. It has become impossible to resolve.

He said that we hear every day that such and such a law was in conflict with the constitution and the judiciary makes decisions about it and interprets it.

Is it possible that even a bench of the court can make a mistake or not? The law made by us is blown away. In this decision, the Election Act was repeatedly broken. If the judiciary commits a mistake, what were the reasons for it? Today it should be decided that if a decision is in conflict with the constitution, who will fix it?

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the members have to join the party within three days, the constitution and the law give three days time. They give and ask the birds to come out, you open the cage and ask them to go to PTI, what is this? Where did this authority come from? If this authority has been taken, then it has been taken wrongly.

He said that the decision is made under the principle of convenience and complete justice. Not even a single member said that they want to change the party. Under what law can you say that you should go to such and such a party? Judiciary did not stand in front of any martial law and there is a noise about the constitutional amendment of the Parliament, now the problem has been created for us, which way should we go?

He said that Article 239 of the Constitution says that the amendment made in the Constitution cannot be challenged in any court, this Article has become extinct, there is no restriction on the authority of Majlis Shura, due to the transgression of its limits, the provisions of the Constitution Paralyzed.