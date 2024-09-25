Amid a surge in mosquito-borne diseases like chikungunya and dengue, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) has expanded its ongoing Behavior Change Communication (BCC) campaign to raise critical awareness on disease prevention within the city’s most vulnerable communities.

Funded by the World Bank, KWSSIP is committed to transforming Karachi’s water and sewerage infrastructure. As part of this mission, the project has engaged the city’s slum areas through sustainable social mobilization efforts to ensure residents benefit from improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices.

Expanding BCC approach to address viral diseases:

KWSSIP’s BCC campaign, led by Communication and Advocacy Specialist Kashif Siddiqui, has been instrumental in driving positive behavioral changes in the underserved communities of Karachi. Initially designed to address key WASH challenges, the campaign has now been expanded in response to recent outbreaks of chikungunya and dengue. Targeted awareness sessions are being held to equip residents with knowledge on preventing these viral diseases.

The campaign educates the public on effective preventive measures, such as eliminating stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, and maintaining cleanliness to reduce the risk of mosquito breeding and infection.

“Our behavior change campaign was already comprehensive, addressing various WASH issues,” said Kashif Siddiqui. “However, with the alarming rise in chikungunya and dengue cases, we swiftly adapted to provide essential information on disease prevention, ensuring communities are well-prepared to protect themselves.”

Community impact:

The campaign has received positive feedback from local residents who have found the sessions both insightful and empowering. During a recent awareness session in Essa Nagri, Mariam, a local resident, shared her experience: “Before this session, many of us were unaware of how easily these diseases can be prevented. Now, we understand how to protect ourselves and our families by keeping our surroundings clean and avoiding mosquito bites.”

John Masih, a community leader, also highlighted the campaign’s value: “For years, we’ve faced sanitation issues in our area. This campaign is finally giving us the tools and knowledge to combat these diseases. It’s empowering to have practical solutions we can implement ourselves.”

Building resilience for the future:

KWSSIP’s efforts extend beyond immediate disease prevention. By actively involving local leaders, Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), and WASH Committees, the project is fostering sustainable behavioral changes that will help communities combat future health risks. Through a combination of improved infrastructure and continued community engagement, KWSSIP is paving the way for healthier environments in Karachi’s slums.