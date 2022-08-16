According to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif has voiced his disagreement to the federal government’s proposal to raise the price of petroleum goods.

The government increased the cost of gasoline by Rs6.72 per litre on Monday for the upcoming two weeks. “In response to change in oil price on the international market and currency rate variations, the government has decided to adjust the existing pricing or petroleum commodities to pass on the effect to the consumers,” reads a statement from the Finance Division.

The government’s choice drew harsh condemnation from the general people. The general consensus among citizens is that although petroleum products’ costs are down everywhere else, they are rising in Pakistan.

A person on Twitter tagged Maryam Nawaz and asked her to “talk to Mian Nawaz Sharif to take note of the rise in the price of fuel” as individuals expressed their opinions over the government’s move.

Maryam replied to the user by writing: “Mian Sahib vehemently disagreed with this choice. He even stated that I could not add to the people’s financial burden.”