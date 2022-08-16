According to officials familiar with the inquiry, the government has decided to detain everyone responsible for spreading false information about the Lasbela helicopter crash on social media.

Sources claimed that after looking into those responsible for the misinformation, the campaign’s organisers will also be detained. Additionally, the investigations revealed that Indian accounts participated in the social media effort, they said.

They continued by stating that members of a political party initiated a campaign against the Pakistani Army, and social media accounts from India actively took part in it. According to the findings, the effort involved at least 17 Indian accounts.After the martyrdom of army personnel in the Balochistan chopper accident, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing lodged a complaint and opened an investigation into the harmful social media propaganda.The inquiry is being conducted by a combined investigative team under the direction of Additional Director General Cybercrimes Muhammad Jafar.

Waqar Chauhan, Additional Director Ayaz, and Imran Haider, Assistant Director, make up the investigating team.The change comes after Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, called the campaign “horrifying.”He posted a statement on Twitter saying, “The social media campaign demeaning and insulting the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrible.”Such animosity, according to the prime minister, is a result of “self-righteous political narratives.”

We need to investigate this and eliminate any elements that may be involved, he said..

“We can accomplish this as a team. This is why we released a press release since it was crucial to draw attention to this situation. This needs to be denounced on all fronts.”

According to the ISPR’s press release: “Ever since the disaster on August 1, we have been depressed. The martyrs’ families in particular have experienced great suffering as a result of the misinformation “said he.