DHAKA : Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Bangladesh ahead of the council’s annual general meeting.He was received at the airport by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan.According to reports, Naqvi will chair the ACC’s annual general meeting, scheduled for July 24 in Dhaka. A special dinner in honor of participants is also being hosted by the ACC today.

The key agenda of the meeting includes finalizing the schedule and host nation for the upcoming Asia Cup.Although India holds the hosting rights, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has neither confirmed its participation in the meeting nor indicated any plan to join via video link.

Earlier, India had declined to attend the ACC meeting in Dhaka. Indian media reported that the BCCI had officially requested a change of venue, citing political instability in Bangladesh.The board warned that failure to relocate the meeting could lead to India pulling out of the session. India has also postponed its bilateral series with Bangladesh that was scheduled for August.