Islamabad – December 10, 2025 – The book event of Abu Jee, a poignant memoir by Dr. Talat Shabbir, was held, bringing together an audience of literary enthusiasts, friends, and family to celebrate the emotional and touching tribute to a father’s love and legacy.

Held on December 10, 2025, at Pakistan Academy of Letters, Islamabad, the event was attended by notables from the literary and civil society communities. The ceremony featured reflections from individuals of diverse backgrounds followed by a reading by Dr. Talat Shabbir, where he shared intimate excerpts from his book, moving the audience with his deep reflections on the bond between a father and son.

In Abu Jee, Dr. Shabbir paints a vivid picture of the powerful and unbreakable connection between him and his father, Shabbir Hussain Bhatti. The book is a rich collection of memories, reflections, and profound thoughts. Through the pages of this book, Dr. Talat Shabbir delves into the everyday experiences that shaped his upbringing, the lessons drawn from both struggles and joys, and the ultimate realization of the irreplaceable presence of a father in his life.

One of the central themes of Abu Jee is the author’s contemplation on the inevitability of separation caused by death. Dr. Shabbir uses his father’s passing as a catalyst to explore not just grief, but the beauty in remembering and cherishing those who leave us. Through moving accounts of events, Dr. Shabbir shows that love transcends death, leaving behind memories that continue to stay and inspire. The title of the book, Abu Jee, reflects the affectionate way the author refers to his father carrying profound respect and emotional attachment. The narrative not only captivates the readers but also highlight the universal themes of love and loss.

Dr. Maqsood Jaffri, Mrs. Farrukh Khan, Dr Najeeba Arif, Hameed Shahid, Abdullah Hameed Gul, Saeed Raja, Dr Farhat Jabeen Virk, and Dr Mahnaz Anjum spoke on the occasion reflecting on the narrative of fond memories of the author. The event was moderated by noted educationist Dr Sher Ali.