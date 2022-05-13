<!-- wp:image {"width":923,"height":692} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/Maulana-Wasey-demands-probe-into-COVID19-funds-corruption.jpg" alt="Abdul Wasay condemns blast in Karachi" width="923" height="692"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Minister for Housing and Works<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Maulana Abdul Wasay <\/a>on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Karachi\u2019s Saddar Area occured late Thursday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a message issued here, he has expressed grief and <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">sorrow over <\/a>the loss of life and property in the bomb blast in which one person was killed and thirteen other were injured.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The minister expressed sympathies with the family of the <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">decease<\/a>d and prayed for the early recovery of the injured and urged the Sindh government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->