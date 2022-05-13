<!-- wp:image {"width":901,"height":563} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/Lettergate1652366493-0\/Lettergate1652366493-0.jpg" alt="a combined photo of president arif alvi l and chief justice of pakistan umar ata bandial photo express" width="901" height="563"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: President<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Dr Arif Alvi<\/a> requested on Thursday that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a judicial commission to conduct open hearings and thoroughly probe the allegations of regime change \u201cconspiracy\u201d to avert political and economic crisis in the country and keep the political powder keg from igniting.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a letter to the chief justice, the president while seeking formation of the judicial commission, chaired preferably by the CJ himself, underlined the importance of constituting the Commission.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In an official statement, the president said that a serious political crisis was looming in the country and major polarization was taking place in politics, in the wake of recent events, as well as among the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">people of Pakistan.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>President Alvi emphasised that it was the collective duty of all institutions to make utmost efforts to avert damaging consequences to the country and prevent further deterioration.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The president regretted the fact that random comments were being quoted out of context, misunderstandings were increasing, opportunities were being lost, confusion prevailed, and with the economy also in crisis, the situation on the ground was approaching a political powder keg that may ignite any time.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He pointed out that the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Supreme Court<\/a>, in the past, had taken initiatives to constitute judicial commissions in matters of national security, integrity, sovereignty and public interest.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->