British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, unveiled the United Kingdom’s plans to double its investment in Pakistan, focusing on combating climate change, improving climate resilience, and adapting to environmental challenges.

The announcement came during a reception held to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III, where Caretaker Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jailani was the chief guest.

Ms. Marriott emphasized the historical ties between King Charles and Pakistan, expressing optimism for the continued growth of relations between the two nations.

Highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate issues, particularly in the aftermath of devastating floods affecting millions, Marriott reiterated the UK’s advocacy at COP-28 for a substantial fund aimed at assisting climate-vulnerable countries and urged for a more substantial global financial response to climate change.

Dedicating the event’s celebrations to the theme of climate change and COP-28, various demonstrations and displays focused on this crucial issue. The UK has pledged commitment to implementing AI-based early warning fire detection systems in KP and the Federal Capital Territory to mitigate forest fire risks and protect biodiversity.

Marriott also disclosed that the UK has selected eight innovative projects in Pakistan for the second phase of the UK’s climate finance accelerator program, aiming to transform communities and address climate-related challenges. She highlighted collaborations in areas such as educational partnerships, healthcare initiatives, and digital advancements.

Furthermore, Marriott commended King Charles’ long-standing advocacy for environmental sustainability spanning over five decades.

The celebratory event was complemented by performances from renowned singer Aima Baig, who showcased her talent by singing in various languages, including English, Punjabi, Saraiki, Pashto, and Urdu.

The British High Commissioner’s announcement underlines the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in combating climate change and fostering sustainable development through collaborative and innovative initiatives.