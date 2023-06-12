LAHORE: Former Tehreek-e-Ansaf member Abdul Aleem Khan has been appointed as the President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

I am pleased to announce Abdul Aleem Khan as the President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Aamir Mehmood Kiyani as Secretary General. Awn Chaudhary as Additional Secretary General & Spokesperson of the Party as well as of the Patron-in-Chief.

It should be noted that on Thursday, June 8, Jahangir Tareen announced the establishment of a new political party, Stability of Pakistan, saying that we are starting a struggle to fulfill the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam and the dreams of Iqbal.