WhatsApp just released a new function called “channels,” and is now developing an extension to the feature called “channel notifier.”

Through the app’s one-way broadcast private function called “channel,” users can select to get important updates from organisations and people who matter to them more. This feature is accessible in Singapore and Colombia.

Recently released WhatsApp beta software would “allow users to be notified whenever channels are ready for their accounts.”

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.20: what's new? WhatsApp is working on a feature to allow users to be notified when channels are available, and it will be available in a future update of the app!https://t.co/uJPpE78bzp pic.twitter.com/zotXAfMwwg — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2023

In order to notify you when channels are eventually accessible for you, WhatsApp will add you to a waiting list if you touch the “Notify me” button, according to WABetaInfo.

According to the update site, this function is highly unique because the application previously lacked a method of informing users when a new feature was ready for usage.

WABetaInfo stated in its update that “the option to select to be notified when channels are available is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.”