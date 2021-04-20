Lahore: Fast bowler Muhammad Abbas, who has not been part of the Pakistan cricket team recently, is confident of making comeback in the national side.

Abbas took nine wickets for Hampshire against Middlesex in County Championship 2021. He took six wickets in the first innings, including a hat-trick. Hampshire won the match by 249 runs.

The 31-year-old said that the season in county cricket has started well. He is happy that he has succeeded in the first two matches of the competition. “County cricket matches are very important for me. Domestic cricket is not happening in Pakistan, therefore, it’s a great chance to feature in the county championship.

“My goal in the next matches is to maintain my performance and make comeback in the national side with rhythm and form under my belt,” he added.