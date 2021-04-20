Lahore: Zimbabwe-bound Test players will leave for Harare tomorrow morning via a commercial flight.

11 Test specialists including Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Tabish Khan, Sajid Khan, and Zahid Mahmood will join the other members of the team, who are currently involved with the T20I side.

The players will undergo an on-arrival COVID-19 test while they will join other squads after a five-day quarantine. Saud Shakeel, who injured his left leg during a practice match before leaving for South Africa, has been declared fit. It must be noted Pakistan will play two Tests against Zimbabwe on April 29 and May 7.