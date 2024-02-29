Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfect in Bollywood, announced the release of a film after 8 years, especially on the occasion of Christmas.

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will release the film ‘Stare Zameen Par’ on the occasion of Christmas this year.

He said that ‘the shooting of the film has started, I liked the story of the film full of entertainment, I will be seen in an important role in this film and we will try to release it at the end of the year.

He further said that I will not be seen in the lead role in the film, I will only do a few roles, now let’s see what will be the reaction of the people.

According to media reports, actress Genelia Deshmukh will be seen in the lead role in the film ‘Satare Zameen Par’, her first film with Aamir Khan.

Keep in mind that Aamir Khan released the blockbuster movie Dangal on Christmas 2016 8 years ago, which was his last film released on Christmas, while after the failure of Lal Singh Chadha in 2022, the Bollywood star has not released any movie till now. Did not film.