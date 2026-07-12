Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has decided to take another important step after his third marriage.

According to Indian media reports, Aamir Khan recently married his longtime friend and business partner Gauri Spratt in a simple ceremony in the presence of close relatives and friends.

According to the latest reports, Aamir Khan plans to build a unique residential project in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area where most of his family members will be able to live in the same building.

Reports have said that two adjacent residential buildings named Bella Vista and Marina Apartments will be reconstructed. Aamir Khan already owns several apartments in Bella Vista, while he has invested more than 100 crore Indian rupees for the new project.

According to sources, all these apartments will be combined to build a large “sky villa” in which separate floors will be allocated for family members.

It is being told that a full floor will be reserved for Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, while Aamir Khan will have two floors reserved for his wife Gauri Spratt and Gauri’s son.

In addition, Aamir Khan plans to arrange accommodation for his mother Zeenat Hussain and sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan in the same building. According to reports, his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad are also likely to be allotted an apartment in the same project.