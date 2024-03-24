After cricketer Imad Wasim, fast bowler Mohammad Amir also withdrew his retirement.

In his message on social networking site X, cricketer Mohammad Amir announced his availability for the T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Amir said that he still has a dream to play for Pakistan, and life sometimes allows reviewing his decisions.

He said that I had a positive discussion with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), PCB respected me and told me that I could still play for Pakistan.

It should be noted that fast bowler Muhammad Amir, who played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20 matches for Pakistan, announced his retirement in December 2020.