Pakistan captain Babar Azam completed his century of matches in his ODI career by playing the last one-day match of the series against New Zealand today.

Babar Azam was given a special gift by the players of the Pakistan team before the last ODI of the 5-match series in Karachi for completing a century of ODI matches.

National cricket team’s batsman Muhammad Rizwan and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi presented Babar Azam with a special number 100 jersey.

On the occasion of Babar Azam’s 100th ODI, Pakistan Cricket Board has shared a list of Babar Azam’s ODI honours, let’s have a look at this list.

Babar Azam has scored more runs (1306) than any other batsman in his first 25 ODI matches and is the cricketer who scored 5000 runs in at least 97 innings.

In the history of ODI matches, Babar Azam is the only batsman who has averaged 59.85 in ODI matches, this honor is held by Babar Azam so far in ODI matches.

In 20 ODIs as a captain, Babar Azam averaged the highest of any captain at 75.17, followed by India’s Virat Kohli who averaged 72.65.

Out of Babar’s 18 ODI centuries, Pakistan won 14 matches, lost 3 matches and tied one match.

Captain Babar Azam is the only batsman to score three consecutive ODI hundreds twice.

Babar Azam has been number one in ODI Batters Ranking for 757 days.

During the 2019 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam scored 474 runs as a Pakistani batsman, before which no Pakistani batsman had the honor of scoring so many runs in a single World Cup.

Babar Azam was part of the ICC Champions Trophy winning team.

Babar is the only Pakistani batsman to be awarded the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

In 2022, Babar Azam also won the Sargar Field Sobers Cricketer of the Year 2022.

In 2020, Babar Azam received Pakistan’s Valuable Cricketer of the Year award.