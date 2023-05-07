Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has finally opened her mouth on the news of her pregnancy.

Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan.

Some time after the marriage, the discussion regarding the actress’s pregnancy started, but no statement came out from the actress or Vicky in this regard, then these rumors died down.

However, now once again the news of Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy became an adornment of the Indian media, but this time the actress has reacted to these rumours.

According to ETime, Katrina Kaif rejected the rumors and told her close friends that ‘I will plan for a baby only after I finish shooting for my films’.

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? A new debate broke out on social media

According to Indian media, Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali. The film, directed by Manish Sharma, also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Apart from this, the actress is also shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’, which will hit the theaters later this year.