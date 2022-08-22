A sincere cab driver helped a Pakistani traveller who had lost more than PKR 4,499,000 before departing Dubai.Before the police got in touch with him, the transit user had no idea he had lost the bag.The bag containing the valuables and cash was kept secure in the Lost & Found Section of Dubai Police’s General Department of Airport Security.

An honourable cab driver delivered the bag to Terminal 3’s Lost & Found department.

There were some personal documents and cash in various currencies in the bag.”Dhs1,020, SAR 67,055, GBP 2,000, and PKR 3,000″ were contained in the bag.

The owner’s contact information was first given to Dubai Police by the passenger’s family in the United Kingdom.The passenger was a Pakistani travelling through Dubai International Airport to return to his country.Brigadier Hamouda Bin Suwayda Al Amiri, acting director of the General Department of Airport Security, complimented the cab driver’s integrity.