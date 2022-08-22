The Babar Azam-led Pakistani team increased their hopes of making the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 after sweeping the three-match Netherlands series on Sunday.After six of the eight scheduled three-ODI series, third-placed Pakistan has 120 points with 12 victories, while the top three teams are separated by five points.

England is presently in first place on the points standings with 125 points after 18 games played, while Pakistan and Bangladesh are only separated on net run rate.After edging West Indies by five wickets in a thrilling victory, New Zealand also kept their position.

The win earned the Kiwis 10 points in the Cricket World Cup Super League.West Indies, who have already played all 24 of their Super League games and are currently ranked seventh in the standings, did not fare well in the series finale in Barbados, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Only the top eight teams on the points standings will automatically qualify for the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India next year, so West Indies will need other outcomes to go their way if they want to stay in the competition.If the West Indies do not place among the top eight, they and five other affiliated teams will need to qualify for the tournament in Zimbabwe.