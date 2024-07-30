How many of us would knowingly place our kids in an environment where the air is poisonous? None, ideally. However, the truth is that we are guilty of driving our kids into danger—and maybe we even do it blissfully unconscious. Recent studies reveal the startling effects of passive smoking on Bangladeshi and Pakistani school-age youngsters. According to data, a startling 95% of children in the two nations may experience health problems as a result of breathing in smoke-related emissions. The study was published in the Nicotine and Tobacco Research journal and was carried out by eminent medical researchers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the UK. The difference with the rest of the globe is even more noteworthy. Although the worldwide average is 40 percentOver 2,700 students in 74 schools with Urdu or Bangla as the primary language of instruction participated in the study, suggesting that lower-class students attended these institutions.

The harm that passive smoking can do to youngsters is obviously not well known. The welfare of children is greatly impacted by cigarette usage in enclosed spaces, such as cars and homes, which can result in complications like SIDS and other issues. Previous studies have also indicated a connection between secondhand smoke and lung cancer as well as other respiratory conditions. We must catch up to the West and give saving the future of our children significant consideration. The importance of informing parents—especially fathers, as tobacco use rates among Pakistani urban and rural males are 26.1% and 24.1%, respectively—about the harm that smoking causes to their children, particularly in enclosed spaces, must be emphasized much more.

In order to do this, advertisements should be conducted in the media and at mosques and other locations where males congregate regularly. Currently, cigarette cartons are mostly used to warn consumers about smoking, rather than the effects that smoking has on others around the smoker. ForTo a great number of people, mostly children, it may come as a shock to hear that their smoking is causing medical emergencies. In reality, it’s questionable if individuals are aware of the risks associated with secondhand smoke, particularly with regard to the health risks it poses to young children and infants, even in households with higher levels of education. This time, the number of kids that researchers believe are at risk has been made clear. As always, the question at hand is whether further steps will be made to investigate the results and save the unfortunate kids who inhale adult-produced toxins and consequently face very grave repercussions. Taking a measured approach to solving the issue is necessary.