KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange has had a negative start to the new business week.

Business in Pakistan Stock Exchange has been excellent in past weeks and 100 index has set new records, but today, the first day of business week, the business in Stock Exchange started in a negative manner.

The 100 index fell 467 points to 61,237 in early trade and further shed points during the trade.

During the trading session, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has a sharp bearish trend and the 100 index has dropped by 1887 points to below 60 thousand.

100 index is currently at 59 thousand 817 points.