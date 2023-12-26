The first day’s play ended in the second match of the 3-match Test series.

In the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia being played in Melbourne, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field.

In the first session of the match, Australia scored 90 runs for one wicket till the lunch break, but David Warner scored 38 runs and was caught out by Salman Ali Agha.

When the second session started, Usman Khawaja scored 42 runs and became Hasan Ali Kashkar while Australia’s third wicket fell on 154 runs and Aamir Jamal sent Steve Smith to the pavilion for 26 runs.

Meanwhile, it rained in Melbourne and the match had to be stopped for some time, but due to the rain, the first day was played for 66 overs.

Salman Agha, Hasan Ali and Aamir Jamal took one wicket each for Pakistan.

3 changes have been made in the Pakistan team for the Boxing Day match being played in Melbourne.

Mohammad Rizwan is playing the match in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed, while Mir Hamza has been replaced by Khurram Shahzad and Hasan Ali has been included in the national team in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Other players include Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel.