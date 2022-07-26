The new logo for Google Play, which is commemorating its tenth anniversary, has been updated. Although there have been some changes, the new Google Play logo is identical to the previous one.

The three colours have been toned down, which is one of the most noticeable adjustments. The new colours blend in with Google’s overarching colour scheme for all of its other services. The recently modified Google Chrome logo is complemented by the small variations in the green, blue, yellow, and red hues.

“We’re launching a new logo that better captures the magic of Google and complements the identity shared by many of our useful products,” says Tian Lim, VP of Google Play. “Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail, and more.”

The tenth anniversary is a celebration of the “2.5 billion people in over 190 countries” who use Google Play’s services. Google is also giving Google Play Points a 10x increase to commemorate the day.