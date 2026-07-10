Pakistan stands at a critical stage in its economic journey. Traditional growth models based on consumption and external borrowing have repeatedly proven unsustainable. The emphasis on exports, innovation, technology, and human capital represents a more durable path toward economic resilience. Initiatives such as URAAN Pakistan, with its vision of building a knowledge-based and technology-driven economy, signal an ambition to prepare the country for the rapidly evolving global landscape. While the targets of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy and crossing US$100 billion in exports by 2035 are undeniably ambitious, setting bold goals can inspire institutions and citizens to work toward measurable outcomes. The message delivered by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal during his visit to Northern California reflects an important shift in Pakistan’s development narrative. By urging overseas Pakistanis to place “Pakistan First” above political divisions, the Minister emphasized a principle that deserves broad support: national progress requires unity, long-term planning, and collective effort rather than partisan confrontation.

The Pakistani diaspora, particularly in the United States, occupies a unique position in this transformation. Thousands of highly skilled Pakistani professionals have established themselves in Silicon Valley and other global innovation hubs. Their expertise, international networks, and entrepreneurial experience represent invaluable national assets. Rather than limiting their contribution to remittances, Pakistan should actively engage them in technology transfer, investment, research collaboration, and export promotion. Reorienting diplomatic missions to function as economic and innovation facilitators is a practical suggestion that deserves serious consideration.

Equally significant is the government’s focus on emerging technologies. Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, big data, genomics, and quantum computing are shaping the future global economy. Establishing National Centres of Excellence in these fields and strengthening initiatives such as the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor can help prepare a new generation of Pakistani professionals capable of competing on the international stage. However, success will depend not merely on announcing institutions but on ensuring quality education, sustained funding, strong governance, and close collaboration with industry.

The discussions with Silicon Valley stakeholders, particularly Plug and Play Tech Center, offer encouraging possibilities. A partnership capable of accelerating hundreds of Pakistani startups, connecting entrepreneurs with international investors and corporate partners, and facilitating research and development collaborations could significantly strengthen Pakistan’s innovation ecosystem. Such initiatives can generate employment, attract foreign investment, and position Pakistan as a competitive destination for technology entrepreneurship. The government’s willingness to facilitate these partnerships is a positive step, but implementation will require policy continuity, regulatory certainty, and an enabling business environment.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s economic future will not be determined by speeches alone but by consistent execution of reform agendas. Vision must be matched by institutional capacity, transparency, and accountability. If the government, private sector, academia, and overseas Pakistanis work together with a shared purpose, the country’s youthful population and expanding digital talent can become powerful engines of growth.

The Minister’s call for unity under the banner of “Pakistan First” is therefore more than a political slogan. It is a reminder that national development transcends individual interests and ideological differences. Pakistan’s aspirations of becoming an innovation-driven economy will depend on its ability to harness the collective strengths of its people at home and abroad. If this spirit of collaboration is sustained and translated into concrete action, the country can move closer to realizing its long-term vision of sustainable economic transformation.