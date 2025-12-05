The recent meeting between Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan marks a constructive step toward diversifying Pakistan’s energy partnerships and attracting much-needed foreign investment. At a time when Pakistan’s power sector faces structural challenges ranging from overcapacity in generation to persistent transmission bottlenecks, this renewed engagement with Canada offers a promising avenue for strategic collaboration.

High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan’s expression of interest in Pakistan’s energy sector, particularly from Canadian companies with established expertise in clean power and advanced grid technologies, reflects global confidence in Pakistan’s evolving energy landscape. The Minister’s candid clarification that Pakistan does not plan to procure additional generation capacity is both timely and prudent. For years, the country has struggled with an imbalance: surplus generation on one end and inadequate transmission infrastructure on the other. This misalignment has contributed to circular debt and undermined overall system efficiency.

Minister Leghari’s focus on transmission, network upgradation, and modern technologies signals a shift toward long-overdue priorities. Transmission infrastructure has historically lagged behind generation, creating bottlenecks that restrict the flow of available electricity. By directing foreign investment toward this neglected segment, Pakistan can address one of the core operational weaknesses of its power system. The High Commissioner’s willingness to explore investment models in this area suggests that Canada recognizes the commercial viability of these projects.

The decision to share detailed project opportunities particularly in transmission, renewable energy, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) is another welcome development. BESS, in particular, represents a transformative technology for Pakistan, offering grid stability, renewable integration, and efficiency gains. As the country transitions toward a competitive market model, modern solutions such as energy storage will be essential in reducing reliance on expensive legacy systems.

Minister Leghari’s emphasis on gradually phasing out the government-centric power purchase model is equally significant. Moving toward a competitive electricity market will create space for private investors, reduce the government’s financial burdens, and introduce efficiency through market-driven dynamics. Interest from groups like the Pakistan Business Council further reinforces the growing appetite for private-sector involvement, particularly in transmission under the PPP model.

The minister’s briefing on the utility-scale solar initiative in Gilgit-Baltistan where an estimated demand of 85 MW has been identified across multiple sites highlights the emerging opportunities in renewable energy. These high-altitude regions offer exceptional solar potential and can serve as test beds for innovative clean-energy investments. Similarly, the mention of prospects in Gwadar’s energy and infrastructure landscape indicates the government’s broader vision for integrated regional development.

Ultimately, the meeting concluded on a positive trajectory, with both sides committing to technical cooperation and continuous engagement. For Pakistan, the path forward requires disciplined adherence to the Least Cost principle and sustained policy consistency. If these commitments are honored, Canadian investment could play a pivotal role in modernizing Pakistan’s power sector and supporting its transition into a more efficient, sustainable, and market-oriented energy future.