The Supreme Court of Pakistan has delivered a pivotal verdict, granting Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) eligibility for seats reserved for women and minorities. This decision, announced by a 13-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, marks a significant setback for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition.

The verdict comes as a response to a series of appeals by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which had denied the SIC’s claims to these reserved seats. The Supreme Court’s ruling nullifies the decisions of both the PHC and the ECP, declaring them unconstitutional.

The court emphasized that the denial of an election symbol does not negate a political party’s constitutional right to participate in elections and field candidates. Consequently, PTI’s victory in the general seats of the 2024 elections stands recognized, and its candidates are now eligible for the reserved seats.

This ruling has been celebrated by PTI members, who have called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, accusing him of constitutional violations. PTI leaders, including Taimur Khan Jhagra, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shireen Mazari, have expressed their approval of the court’s decision and demanded further actions to uphold democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

However, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has raised concerns about the ruling, suggesting that it diverges from the plain reading of the Constitution. Despite these reservations, the court’s decision has altered the political landscape, reducing the ruling coalition’s strength in the National Assembly and highlighting the importance of judicial interpretation in upholding constitutional rights.

This landmark judgment not only affirms the PTI’s right to reserved seats but also underscores the necessity for a balanced and just electoral process, ensuring that all political parties have equal opportunities to represent their constituents.