The cabinet’s recent decision to allow ‘legal’ Afghan refugees—those with Proof of Registration (PoR) cards—to remain in Pakistan until June 30, 2025, reflects a more compassionate approach compared to the contentious repatriation campaign initiated last year. However, this extension is temporary, and there will come a time when these refugees must return to their homeland. It is the responsibility of all involved parties to facilitate a voluntary repatriation process and help create conditions in Afghanistan that can support the returnees. This decision impacts 1.45 million Afghan refugees and follows discussions with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, who visited Pakistan to address the issue.

Afghans have been fleeing decades of war and persecution, with many seeking refuge in Pakistan or using it as a transit point to reach other countries. The most recent wave of refugees arrived after the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, leading to the collapse of the Western-backed government. Despite Pakistan’s long history of hosting Afghan refugees, the state has cited security concerns, such as militants entering under the guise of refugees, and the strain on its precarious economy as reasons for initiating the repatriation campaign. Given these challenges, it is imperative for the state, UNHCR, Western countries involved in Afghanistan, and the Taliban regime to collaborate on a feasible plan that ensures the safe return of Afghan refugees.

Those who worked for Western governments or the previous Afghan administrations under Karzai and Ghani, especially those involved in military and intelligence activities, face significant danger if they return to Afghanistan. Therefore, the countries that employed these individuals must expedite their visa processes to allow them to leave Pakistan. Moreover, the nations that spent billions on the war in Afghanistan should now contribute to supporting Afghan refugees. The Taliban, for their part, must create a welcoming environment for returning compatriots, which includes avoiding retribution and guaranteeing the protection of fundamental rights for all returnees. Additionally, the international community should assist in revitalizing the Afghan economy and rebuilding infrastructure to provide returning refugees with employment opportunities and adequate housing.

In summary, while the cabinet’s decision offers a temporary reprieve for Afghan refugees, it underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and humane approach to their eventual repatriation. The collective efforts of all stakeholders are essential to ensure that Afghan refugees can return home safely and sustainably.