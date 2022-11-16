ISLAMABAD: In response to applicants’ complaints that a few questions from the MDCAT exam in several regions were off-topic, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) President Prof Dr Noushad Ahmed Sheikh met with the pertinent parties and the commission’s examination department on Tuesday.

On Sunday, 204,000 students took the MDCAT exam in both domestic and international locations. Prof. Dr. Sheikh ordered the vice chancellors of all public universities to review the exam questions, analyse any discrepancies, and make any necessary repairs.

During the conference, it was revealed that 8% of the students had missed the admission exam. It was determined not to reimburse their MDCAT registration fee.The PMC president thanked all of the employees, notably those in the IT and examination divisions, for their efforts in ensuring the efficient and open administration of the exam.

The admission exam was given on the same day on both national and foreign venues for the first time in the history of the nation.After a week, the MDCAT results will be posted on the PMC website. 55 different testing locations hosted the admission examination.