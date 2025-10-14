The PTI has succeeded in achieving its goals. It has, at least for the time being, been successful in getting its candidate appointed to the position of KP province chief executive. Many cautions had been sent once Sohail Afridi was nominated. Almost immediately after his name was revealed, a number of media and political figures with ties to the regime made a litany of accusations against him, ranging from outright aiding terrorists to corruption.

There were even many who said he would never be elected. This degree of assurance seemed to contradict the PTI’s commanding majority in the KP Assembly, despite the Election Commission’s designation of its MPs as “independents.” There were also concerns about why the state had not yet confronted a dangerous politician and why his alleged wrongdoings were only discovered after Mr. Afridi was appointed to succeed the previous chief minister. To put it another way, why did the center seem so eager to keep him from assuming office? Even though he was elected by almost 90 members of the KP Assembly, Mr. Afridi’s future is still uncertain.

The former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation was “returned” by the PPP-appointed governor of the province, Faisal Karim Kundi, who sought his in-person confirmation on Wednesday night. The attempt to prevent the KP legislature from selecting a new chief executive was criticized as being undemocratic. Additionally, Mr. Kundi must still give the oath to Mr. Afridi even though the vote proceeded regardless. There are a lot of slips between the cup and the lip, as they say. There are certain significant individuals that appear to have differing opinions regarding Mr. Afridi, regardless of the KP Assembly’s vote. The pattern has also been observed in other cases as well: after a decision has been taken, laws, rules, and processes can be quickly repealed. The PTI could have demonstrated more maturity by delaying the issue. Mr. Afridi is well-known for using combative language to criticize what he perceives to be excessive state power. By placing him in charge of the most significant office under its control, the party appears to have been making a conscious statement. We have got the message. One wonders how people will react to it.