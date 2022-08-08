Strict security procedures are being implemented nationwide as mourners mark the ninth of Muharram with the appropriate solemnity and holiness in remembrance of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the Prophet Muhammad’s great-grandson, who died in battle in the seventh century (PBUH).

Every major and little city in the nation will hold a procession today. Police, rangers, and army personnel have been deployed by the government as part of safety measures across the nation, particularly in sensitive locations.

In order to ensure impenetrable security after a string of attacks on imambargahs and processions in the past, mobile networks have been suspended in the majority of the country, and internet connectivity has also been interrupted in vulnerable locations.

Additionally, pillion riding is now prohibited.In order to control the masses, the administration sealed off the central regions from all sides and only permitted visitors to access after going through the move gates. The administration also blocked the processional paths with containers and other impediments, such as barbed wire.