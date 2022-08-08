Lahore: Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), stated on Sunday that the Pakistan Army has supported and aided the country in every crisis and trying period, and that the propaganda war against the institution is untenable.

In a statement, he stated that the army played a crucial role in the nation and made sacrifices to stop terrorism and restore law and order.

He continued by saying that the sadness and sorrow of a families of the Lasbela martyrs were shared equally by the entire country.

The PML-Q leader remarked, “Politicians should disregard expediency and declare full sympathy with the army.

Everything can be allowed, he continued, but the propaganda drive it against army is outrageous and unacceptable.

When the Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter carrying Commander 12 Army Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan, and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz crashed owing to inclement weather, they perished.

In Balochistan, where residents have been severely affected by flash floods brought on by the province’s intense monsoon rains, Lt Gen Ali was in charge of overseeing relief efforts.

After losing communication at air traffic controllers on Monday, the helicopter conveying these cops went missing. On Tuesday, its wreckage was discovered in the Musa Goth, Windar, and Lasbela districts.