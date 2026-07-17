ISLAMABAD: Nine agreements worth over $440 million have been signed between the private sectors of Pakistan and China in the pharmaceutical-related sectors, including agreements on local vaccine production, biotechnology, drug production, technology transfer and hepatitis prevention. History

These agreements were signed at a business-to-business conference of pharmaceutical companies from Pakistan and China held at a local hotel in Islamabad, which was attended by top officials including the Prime Minister. On this occasion, besides federal ministers, special assistants and top government officials, a large number of Chinese ambassadors to Pakistan and representatives of domestic and Chinese pharmaceutical companies were present.

More than 450 companies from Pakistan and China participated in the conference, including more than 300 Pakistani and 150 Chinese companies.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the agreements and said that collaboration between private companies of the two countries will help develop the pharmaceutical sectors in Pakistan. China is Pakistan’s most reliable and tested friend and its economic and strategic development is an example for the world. No detail will be spared for the security of Chinese citizens.

The Prime Minister welcomed the organization of the conference and the participation of Chinese and Pakistani investors in it. He also appreciated the efforts of the business community of both countries, as well as the Federal Minister for Health, Special Assistant on Industry and Production, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistani Ambassador to China.

The Prime Minister expressed the expectation that these agreements will take practical form. He described China as Pakistan’s most reliable and tested friend and said that China has supported Pakistan in every difficult time and has also played an important role in Pakistan’s economic development. China supported Pakistan at all global forums, and an investment of $30 billion came under CPEC-1.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese leadership for China’s unwavering support and said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a visionary leader who has completely changed Chinese society and economy.

He described Chinese development as unprecedented and said that China has proven its mettle not only in the field of economic but also in the field of strategic development. The Prime Minister also appreciated the unparalleled hard work and performance of the Chinese people in every field, including education, research and development.

The Prime Minister said that today is a great opportunity for the development and investment of pharmaceuticals. Cooperation between investors of both countries in the fields of manufacturing, vaccine production and research and development will lead to development in all sectors of pharmaceuticals.

The Prime Minister, while mentioning the recent crisis in the region, said that this crisis has created major problems for the whole world, Pakistan played an important role in mediating between the US and Iran, for which friendly and brotherly countries including China provided full cooperation, President Xi Jinping sincerely supported these efforts.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is the mediator in the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” to be signed between the US and Iran. He appreciated the tireless efforts of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and said that his role will be remembered in history. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who contacted world leaders. History

The Prime Minister said that Pak-China friendship is higher than the Himalayas, sweeter than honey and stronger than steel. The Prime Minister, while welcoming the participation of 300 delegations from China in the Pharmaceuticals Conference, said that the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan is of utmost importance to us, no detail will be overlooked in this regard, Chinese citizens are our guests, their happiness is our happiness.

Nine agreements worth over $440 million were signed between the private sectors of Pakistan and China in the pharmaceutical-related sectors at the conference, including agreements on local vaccine production, biotechnology, drug production, technology exchange and hepatitis prevention. In addition, an agreement on cooperation in the national immunization program was also signed.

Chinese investors are preparing to sign 700 agreements in Pakistan, Haroon Akhtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industry and Production Haroon Akhtar said that China has always been a pioneer in investment in Pakistan. Chinese investors are preparing to sign 700 agreements in Pakistan. Pakistan is going to become a manufacturing hub. Investment agreements worth $500 million have been signed between Pakistan and China.

He said that the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China has opened a new chapter in economic cooperation. The Prime Minister’s visit to China has created new opportunities for investment, technology transfer and industrial cooperation. Haroon Akhtar Khan said that Pakistan attaches great importance to China’s experiences. China’s extraordinary growth and transformation is one of the most prominent development stories of our era.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said that China will continue to fully cooperate with Pakistan in the field of modern technology, research, local manufacturing and capacity building in the health sector. He said that construction work is underway on various projects in Pakistan, which is expected to create more than 20,000 job opportunities. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is paying special attention to the health and biotechnology sectors. History

The Chinese ambassador said that the demand for health facilities in Pakistan is continuously increasing, health in Pakistan