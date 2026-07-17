Smoke from wildfires in Canada has affected the air in New York and New Jersey, prompting authorities to issue health alerts regarding air pollution.

According to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation, officials have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and strenuous physical activity.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is scheduled for July 19 at the New Jersey Stadium in New York, where more than 80,000 fans are expected to attend.

Although no changes have been announced in the final at this time, the foggy weather has certainly raised concerns.

The Spanish team continued to practice as usual in the open field on Thursday after arriving in New Jersey on Wednesday, while the Argentine team will hold a training session in New Jersey on Friday.

Meanwhile, a National Women’s Soccer League match was given extra breaks in each half due to poor air quality, while some players expressed reservations about holding the match in such conditions.

On the other hand, a Major League Soccer match in Chicago was postponed due to air pollution.

According to the Meteorological Department, air quality is expected to improve due to rain on Friday and Saturday.