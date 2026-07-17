Palandri: Firing broke out on the convoy of former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and recently joined the Utsaqat Pakistan Party Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, killing a security guard and injuring several people. Pakistan News

According to Express News, firing was carried out on the convoy of former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas at the Tien Dhalkot area. Former Special Assistant Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen was reportedly injured in the firing incident, while the windows of several vehicles in the convoy were broken due to the firing.

According to reports, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan was going to Rawalakot on a two-day visit with the convoy.

The security guard who died in the firing, Sardar Asif Yusuf, belonged to Kotara Gorah Palandri. Sardar Asif Yusuf retired from the security duty of the Prime Minister of Pakistan some time ago and was assigned to the personal security of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, who died after being shot in the head.