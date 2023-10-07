76 percent of Pakistanis are aware of the harmful effects of smartphones on children, this has been revealed in a Gallup Pakistan survey.

Gallup Pakistan, a well-known public opinion research organization, has released a new survey on social attitudes.

According to the survey, 76 percent of Pakistanis are aware of the harmful effects of smartphones on children and have asked not to give smartphones to children under 5 years of age.

In a Gallup Pakistan survey, 21 percent admitted that children under the age of 5 use mobile phones in their homes.

1 in 5 Pakistanis fond of playing games on mobile phones, survey

Earlier in a Gallup survey, it was revealed that one out of every five Pakistanis is fond of playing games on their mobile phones.

According to the survey report, 23 percent of people said that they regularly play games on their mobile phones, while 76 percent denied it.

People who refused said that they don’t play games on mobile phones, they don’t enjoy it.