The Privatization Commission will take over the financial affairs of Pakistan International Airlines from October 9.

According to the sources, PIA will continue to be administratively under the Aviation Division.

Sources say that the privatization of PIA will begin on a phased basis after the Privatization Commission takes over the administrative affairs.

Sources say that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has already given instructions for the privatization of PIA and he has appointed Fawad Hasan Fawad as Caretaker Federal Minister in his cabinet and he has also been appointed as the head of the Privatization Commission. The privatization of PIA is being finalized.

It should be noted that PIA is facing severe financial problems at the moment and last month the airline had also requested an immediate grant of Rs 20 billion from the government, which was rejected by the finance ministry.