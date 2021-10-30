ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that 70 million people of the country have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a tweet on Saturday, the minister, who is also in-charge of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said the target of vaccinating 70 million people was set for the year-end, however, it has been achieved even two months ahead.

“We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan. The year-end target for 2021 was 70 million people vaccinated. Happy to report that 70 million people have now received at least one dose and 40 million are fully vaccinated.” He hoped that “with 2 months to go, we will inshAllah meet, and exceed, the target”.

According to the government’s official Covid portal, Pakistan recorded a total of 658 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, whereas 10 more fatalities were also recorded. Pakistan has so far recorded a total of 1,272,345 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic started.

At least 28,439 people have succumbed to the infection, while as many as 1,220,941 have recovered. 836 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. A total of 20,705,978 tests have been conducted across the country, with 45,690 done in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, a total of 70,139,040 first doses of the anti-Covid jab have been administered, with 415,562 being administered in the past 24 hours. Around 40,016,932 people are fully vaccinated, with 373,474 getting their second dose of the vaccine in the past day.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to roll back all Covid-19 related restrictions from cities where at least 60% of the population has gotten itself vaccinated against the disease, it emerged on Saturday. The decision was made in an NCOC meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar after reviewing progress in vaccination campaigns in various cities.

In its statement, the NCOC declared Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur as “Best Cities” for achieving vaccination of 60% of their population. Rawalpindi, Skardu, Hunza, Peshawar, Jhelum and other cities have been declared “vaccinated” as 40% to 60% of the population in the cities has gotten the coronavirus shot.

All virus-related curbs have been abolished from marriage ceremonies, social gatherings, businesses, indoor dining and sports activities in cities with a 60% vaccination rate. All public transport will be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 100% in these cities.

However, in the rest of the cites, prevailing COVID-19 restrictions on marriage ceremonies, gatherings and sports activities will remain in force, at least till November 15. Public transport will be allowed to function with a maximum occupancy level of 80% in these cities. The decision will be reviewed on November 12.