Amid the crisis in almost every aspect of national growth, the media has to glow up with news of a decrease in covid-19 cases. Moreover, the announcement made by NCOC on Saturday about easing the covid restrictions in most parts of the country is good news for the people living a harsh life amid protests, inflation, and other major issues.

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that 70 million people of the country have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded a total of 658 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, whereas 10 more fatalities were also recorded. Pakistan has so far recorded a total of 1,272,345 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic started.

If we talk about the cities which have been good at vaccinating the citizens there are few with very encouraging rates. In its statement, the NCOC declared Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit, and Mirpur as “Best Cities” for achieving vaccination of 60% of their population. Rawalpindi, Skardu, Hunza, Peshawar, Jhelum, and other cities have been declared “vaccinated” as 40% to 60% of the population in the cities has gotten the coronavirus shot.

All virus-related curbs have been abolished from marriage ceremonies, social gatherings, businesses, indoor dining, and sports activities in cities with a 60% vaccination rate. All public transport will be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 100% in these cities.

If we look at the overall covid crisis in the world we can see that the progress of the incumbent government in the fight against pandemics has been encouraging. The smart lockdown policy of the government was praised by the world and it work very effectively saving lives as well as protecting the economy of the country.

In addition to this, if we reflect on the severity of the pandemic, the Almighty has showered his special blessings on this country protecting it from the severity of the covid pandemic. If we look at the situation of America, India, and other European countries, the situation was worse and the causalities were alarming.

Now from here, we as a nation and on the government front have to think about our preparedness for such disasters. This pandemic tested out health infrastructure, economic stability, our social responsibilities, and importantly our mental toughness. We have to analyze and evaluate our drawbacks to prepare ourselves and our generations for fighting against such pandemics. One area which is very important to be focused on and address is the mindset that restricts us from going for vaccination. Besides preparing ourselves for health infrastructure, we need to work on health or medical literacy as well.