LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,580,342, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Friday, 30,654 people had died nationwide.

At least 70 individuals nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 on the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 3,695 tests, and 70 of those results have been positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 1.89 percent.