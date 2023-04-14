The federal government on Thursday revealed that it had approved a five-day holiday for one of Muslims’ most eagerly awaited holidays, which celebrates the end of the holy month of fasting as Ramadan reaches its final Ashra (10 days).

As per the government, the Cabinet Division’s recommendation led to the approval of the Eid holidays.

The Eid holidays would take place from April 21 to April 25, according to the interior ministry.

The Ministry of Interior will be the one to officially announce the Eid holidays.

When will Eid ul Fitr be?

The Religious Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on April 20 to observe the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon.

According to a press release, the meeting will be presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the Ruet-e-Halal Committee, and will take place at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad.

The statement also mentioned the sites around the nation where the zonal committee meetings will take place.

After much uncertainty at the meeting for the moon sighting, Ramadan 2023 began on March 23.