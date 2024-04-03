Lahore: The Advocate General informed the court about the security in jail of PTI founder Imran Khan.

In the Lahore High Court, a hearing was held on the request to provide security to PTI founder Imran Khan in jail, in which the Advocate General informed the court about this.

The Advocate General told the court that 7 cells are reserved for Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, in one cell he is kept while 6 surrounding cells are also reserved for him.

According to the Advocate General, there is one security officer for 10 people in the jail, 14 security officers are appointed for founder PTI and the special kitchen from which the food of founder PTI goes, something for someone else in this kitchen. It doesn’t happen.

The Advocate General further said that Imran Khan’s monthly security expenses in jail are Rs 12 lakh, the founder has also installed CCTV cameras for PTI and Rs 5 lakh has been spent on installing the cameras.